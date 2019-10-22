Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 435,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DURECT by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DURECT by 319.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $306,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on shares of DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.26.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

