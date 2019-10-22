Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

