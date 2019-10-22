Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $840,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,537.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

