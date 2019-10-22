ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will post sales of $998.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. ASGN posted sales of $906.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ASGN traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,480,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

