Asgard (ASG) Price Hits $0.0001

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 62.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a total market cap of $108,712.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asgard has traded down 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00224361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01321876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00033650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asgard

Asgard's total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard's official website is asgardecofund.io . The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

