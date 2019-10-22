Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $44,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,906. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

