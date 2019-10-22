Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 744 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,301. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

