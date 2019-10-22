Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 706 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. 2,703,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,931. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

