Artfinity Reaches Market Cap of $5.02 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Artfinity has a market cap of $5.02 million and $30.97 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,817,221 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

