Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Aritzia in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Separately, TD Securities raised Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$18.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.66. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$19.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.08.

In other Aritzia news, Director Aldo Bensadoun sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.15, for a total value of C$2,449,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,622,925.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

