Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 736.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

