APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading Up 3.4%

APT Satellite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)’s share price was up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.61, approximately 4,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of APT Satellite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

ISS A/S operates as a facility services company worldwide. It offers facility management services; and cleaning services, including daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. The company's catering services comprise operating restaurants, canteens, and takeaways; coffee shops/outlets; hospitality, events, and fine dining; retail shops; and pop ups/high street brands.

