Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.50. AON reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

AON stock opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.86. AON has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in AON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in AON by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

