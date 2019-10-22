Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 258,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654,868. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $788.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $948,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

