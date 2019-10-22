Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

NGLOY has been the topic of several research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 1,070,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,206. Anglo American has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

