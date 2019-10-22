AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.63.

ANAB opened at $36.71 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. AnaptysBio’s quarterly revenue was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

