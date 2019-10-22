Analyzing ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ACERINOX SA/ADR and FERROVIAL S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACERINOX SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A FERROVIAL S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of FERROVIAL S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ACERINOX SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. FERROVIAL S A/ADR does not pay a dividend. ACERINOX SA/ADR pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACERINOX SA/ADR and FERROVIAL S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACERINOX SA/ADR $5.92 billion 0.42 $280.00 million $0.51 8.92 FERROVIAL S A/ADR $6.78 billion 3.22 -$529.09 million N/A N/A

ACERINOX SA/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FERROVIAL S A/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ACERINOX SA/ADR and FERROVIAL S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACERINOX SA/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 FERROVIAL S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ACERINOX SA/ADR has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About FERROVIAL S A/ADR

Ferrovial, S.A. operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services. It also engages in the promotion, investment, and operation of toll roads and other infrastructures. In addition, the company designs and constructs infrastructures in the areas of civil engineering work, building, and industrial construction. Its construction activities also cover tunnels, roads, and railways, as well as the repair and maintenance roads; industrial, residential, and non-residential buildings; and dams, gas and oil pipelines, water treatment plants, canals, docks and port infrastructures, and hydroelectric plants. Further, the company engages in the investment and operation of airports. Ferrovial, S.A. was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

