Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

10/22/2019 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2019 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2019 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2019 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. 15,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care Inc alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Greene, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,862,319. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.