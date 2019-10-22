Analysts Set Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) PT at $61.17

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 29,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after buying an additional 867,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,369,000 after buying an additional 460,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

