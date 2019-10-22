Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Target Price at $48.50

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

CSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,915. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,690.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $318,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $41,506.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $412,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $195,905,000 after buying an additional 812,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 316.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 114,381 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

