Analysts Offer Predictions for Spin Master Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.91.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$38.40 on Monday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$34.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$429.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.34 million.

In other Spin Master news, Director Benoit Gadbois sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total value of C$4,374,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 684,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,717,380.25.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.