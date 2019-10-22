Analysts Expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mosaic by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 758,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Mosaic by 59.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,100,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 409,791 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

