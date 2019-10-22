Analysts Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.10 and a beta of 0.78. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 113,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

