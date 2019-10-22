Analysts Expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.10 Million

Analysts expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will post $464.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.20 million. Kraton reported sales of $523.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraton’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraton by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 227,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,849. The company has a market capitalization of $699.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Kraton has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $40.76.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

