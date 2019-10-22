Analysts Expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) will post sales of $442.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keane Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.90 million and the lowest is $434.00 million. Keane Group reported sales of $558.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Keane Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FRAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Shares of Keane Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. 106,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,584. Keane Group has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

