Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 87.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 20.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $25.54. 21,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

