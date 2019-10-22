Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.38. EPR Properties posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 334,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,517. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

