Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.40. Cinemark reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cinemark by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Cinemark by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.