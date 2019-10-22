Analysts Expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. Bank Of Princeton reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank Of Princeton.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

BPRN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 12.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 76,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.