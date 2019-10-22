Analysts Expect AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of AVX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AVX during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AVX by 8,690.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AVX by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AVX during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVX during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVX opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. AVX has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.21.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. AVX’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVX will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

