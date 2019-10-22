Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. 685,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.56 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

