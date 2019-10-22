American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.78. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 27,589 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of $531.60 million and a PE ratio of 151.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,911.11%.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 7,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,274.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,428,306.72.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

