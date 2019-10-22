American Graphite Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Trading 45.8% Higher

American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AGIN)’s stock price traded up 45.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 26,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 48,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

American Graphite Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGIN)

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

