American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 212,845.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3,750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after purchasing an additional 481,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after purchasing an additional 381,084 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.56.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

