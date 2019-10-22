American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $123.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $118.49. 2,339,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 15.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 306.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.