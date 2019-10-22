American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90, 294 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.