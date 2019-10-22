Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Amedisys has set its FY19 guidance at $4.05-4.12 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.51.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $47,176.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,104.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $143,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

