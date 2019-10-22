Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $1,785.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,846.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2,225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,242.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

