Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

AMRN traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 133,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,620. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.09. Amarin has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 30.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

