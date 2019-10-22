Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.25. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

