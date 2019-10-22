Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 50,210 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,210 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. 5,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,253. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.