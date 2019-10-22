Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 216,423 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,423 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after buying an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after buying an additional 3,759,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after buying an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,914,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,362. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

