Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,825 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,881,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 140.8% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 11,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 4,923,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,853. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

