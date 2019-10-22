Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up 1.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,284,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 147,419 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 143,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 102,760 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

DWX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $40.03.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.