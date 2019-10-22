Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.32.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 584,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $71.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

