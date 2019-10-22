Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at $446,126,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,363.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,731 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,796 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

