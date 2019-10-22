Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

