Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGI. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.46. 117,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -94.35. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$3.88 and a one year high of C$10.12.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$224.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.2995556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$283,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$811,494.71. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total transaction of C$134,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,997.07. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,583.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

