Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Given $128.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Alamo Group’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $128.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $130,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,645 shares of company stock valued at $394,547. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Alamo Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alamo Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.