Alacer Gold (ASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$57.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of ASR opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.35. Alacer Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.68.

In related news, Director Edward Camp Dowling sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.99, for a total value of C$124,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$667,514.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Alacer Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

